TUESDAY, Jan. 15
Boys Basketball
Ridgway 53, DuBois Central Catholic 37
Johnsonburg 52, Brockway 46, 2 OT
Punxsutawney 68, St. Marys 63
Elk County Catholic 64, Curwensville 48
DuBois Christian School 41, Centre County Christian 22
Men's College Basketball
Penn State Fayette 75, Penn State DuBois 72
Girls Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic 39, Ridgway 31
Brookville 46, Indiana 35
Elk County Catholic 61, Curwensville 42
Centre County Christian 20, DuBois Christian School 19
Women's College Basketball
Penn State Fayette 96, Penn State DuBois 75
Wrestling
Redbank Valley 35, Brockway 28
Brookville 50, St. Marys 18
Swimming
Bellefonte at St. Marys, no report
