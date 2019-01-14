TUESDAY, Jan. 15

Boys Basketball

Ridgway 53, DuBois Central Catholic 37

Johnsonburg 52, Brockway 46, 2 OT

Punxsutawney 68, St. Marys 63

Elk County Catholic 64, Curwensville 48

DuBois Christian School 41, Centre County Christian 22

Men's College Basketball

Penn State Fayette 75, Penn State DuBois 72

Girls Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic 39, Ridgway 31

Brookville 46, Indiana 35

Elk County Catholic 61, Curwensville 42

Centre County Christian 20, DuBois Christian School 19

Women's College Basketball

Penn State Fayette 96, Penn State DuBois 75

Wrestling

Redbank Valley 35, Brockway 28

Brookville 50, St. Marys 18

Swimming

Bellefonte at St. Marys, no report

