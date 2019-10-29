TUESDAY, Oct. 29
Volleyball
District 9
Class 3A
Semifinal
(3) Bradford def. (2) Punxsutawney 14-25, 25-19, 13-25, 25-13 15-13
Class A
Quarterfinals
(1) Elk County Catholic def. (8) Johnsonburg 24-26, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10
(4) Cranberry def. (5) Oswayo Valley 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
(2) Clarion def. (7) Otto-Eldred 25-13, 25-14, 25-9
(3) A-C Valley def. (11) DuBois Central Catholic 25-11, 25-17, 25-16
Girls Soccer
District 9
Class A
Semifinals
at DuBois High School
(1) Brockway 7, (4) Curwensville 1
(7) Elk County Catholic 1, (3) Redbank Valley 0