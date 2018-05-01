TUESDAY, May 1
Baseball
Williamsport 10, DuBois 0, 5 innings
Johnsonburg 9, DuBois Central Catholic 3
Brockway 3, Kane 1; Game 1
Brockway 7, Kane 5; Game 2.
Elk County Catholic 12, Curwensville 6
Clearfield 14, Brookville 4
St. Marys 20, Bradford 6, 5 innings
Softball
DuBois Central Catholic 11, Johnsonburg 0, 6 innings
Kane 22, Brockway 12; Game 1
Kane 25, Brockway 2; Game 2
Elk County Catholic 11, Curwensville 1, 6 innings
St. Marys 17, Bradford 0, 3 innings; Game 1
St. Marys 21, Bradford 0, 5 innings; Game 2
Track and Field
Boys
Brookville 90, DuBois 60
Bellefonte 88, DuBois 62
Brookville 103, Bellefonte 47
Girls
DuBois 79, Brookville 71
DuBois 122, Bellefonte 28
Brookville 93, Bellefonte 57
St. Marys at Kane, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Punxsutawney 5, DuBois 2
St. Marys 6, Brockway 1
