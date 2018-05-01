TUESDAY, May 1

Baseball

Williamsport 10, DuBois 0, 5 innings

Johnsonburg 9, DuBois Central Catholic 3

Brockway 3, Kane 1; Game 1

Brockway 7, Kane 5; Game 2.

Elk County Catholic 12, Curwensville 6

Clearfield 14, Brookville 4

St. Marys 20, Bradford 6, 5 innings

Softball

DuBois Central Catholic 11, Johnsonburg 0, 6 innings

Kane 22, Brockway 12; Game 1

Kane 25, Brockway 2; Game 2

Elk County Catholic 11, Curwensville 1, 6 innings

St. Marys 17, Bradford 0, 3 innings; Game 1

St. Marys 21, Bradford 0, 5 innings; Game 2

Track and Field

Boys

Brookville 90, DuBois 60

Bellefonte 88, DuBois 62

Brookville 103, Bellefonte 47

Girls

DuBois 79, Brookville 71

DuBois 122, Bellefonte 28

Brookville 93, Bellefonte 57

St. Marys at Kane, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Punxsutawney 5, DuBois 2

St. Marys 6, Brockway 1

