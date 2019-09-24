TUESDAY, Sept. 24

Volleyball

DuBois def. St. Marys 25-17, 25-10, 26-24

Punxsutawney def. DuBois Central Catholic 25-11, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13

Curwensville def. Brockway def. 25-18, 25-12, 25-18

Elk County Catholic def. Johnsonburg 25-10, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23

Ridgway def. Sheffield 20-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-9

Clarion def. A-C Valley 25-18, 24-26, 25-7, 25-14

Boys Soccer

Calvary Huntingdon at DuBois Christian School, no report

Girls Soccer

St. Marys 4, DuBois 0

Brockway 7, Curwensville 1

Kane 1, Ridgway 0

Calvary Huntingdon at DuBois Christian School, no report

Girls Tennis

DuBois 4, Brockway 3

St. Marys at Elk County Catholic, no report

Johnsonburg at Punxsutawney, no report

Girls Golf

Ridgway at Kane, no report

