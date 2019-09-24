TUESDAY, Sept. 24
Volleyball
DuBois def. St. Marys 25-17, 25-10, 26-24
Punxsutawney def. DuBois Central Catholic 25-11, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13
Curwensville def. Brockway def. 25-18, 25-12, 25-18
Elk County Catholic def. Johnsonburg 25-10, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23
Ridgway def. Sheffield 20-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-9
Clarion def. A-C Valley 25-18, 24-26, 25-7, 25-14
Boys Soccer
Calvary Huntingdon at DuBois Christian School, no report
Girls Soccer
St. Marys 4, DuBois 0
Brockway 7, Curwensville 1
Kane 1, Ridgway 0
Calvary Huntingdon at DuBois Christian School, no report
Girls Tennis
DuBois 4, Brockway 3
St. Marys at Elk County Catholic, no report
Johnsonburg at Punxsutawney, no report
Girls Golf
Ridgway at Kane, no report