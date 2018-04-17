TUESDAY, April 17

Baseball

DuBois Central Catholic 15, Elk County Catholic 0, 3 innings

Brookville at Brockway ppd. to May 14

Altoona at St. Marys, ppd.

Curwensville at Kane, ppd.

Softball

Brookville at Brockway, ppd. to April 30

Kane at Curwensville, ppd.

Sheffield at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to April 23

Track and Field

Punxsutawney at DuBois, ppd. to today

DuBois Central Catholic, Bradford at Brookville, ppd. to today

Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, ppd. to today

Boys Tennis

DuBois at Altoona, ppd.

Bradford at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd.

Johnsonburg at Brockway, ppd. to April 25

Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney, ppd. to May 4

Boys Volleyball

DuBois at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7:15 p.m.

