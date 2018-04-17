TUESDAY, April 17
Baseball
DuBois Central Catholic 15, Elk County Catholic 0, 3 innings
Brookville at Brockway ppd. to May 14
Altoona at St. Marys, ppd.
Curwensville at Kane, ppd.
Softball
Brookville at Brockway, ppd. to April 30
Kane at Curwensville, ppd.
Sheffield at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to April 23
Track and Field
Punxsutawney at DuBois, ppd. to today
DuBois Central Catholic, Bradford at Brookville, ppd. to today
Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, ppd. to today
Boys Tennis
DuBois at Altoona, ppd.
Bradford at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd.
Johnsonburg at Brockway, ppd. to April 25
Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney, ppd. to May 4
Boys Volleyball
DuBois at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7:15 p.m.
