TUESDAY, Feb. 12

Boys Basketball

Cameron County at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd. to today

Bellefonte at St. Marys, ccd.

Elk County Catholic at Bradford, ppd. to today

Ridgway at Sheffield, ppd. to today

Men's College Basketball

Penn State DuBois at Penn State Beaver, ppd. to today

Girls Basketball

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to today

Sheffield at Ridgway, ppd. to today

Women's College Basketball

Penn State DuBois at Penn State Beaver, ppd. to today

Wrestling

Cranberry at Brookville, ppd.

