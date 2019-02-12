TUESDAY, Feb. 12
Boys Basketball
Cameron County at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd. to today
Bellefonte at St. Marys, ccd.
Elk County Catholic at Bradford, ppd. to today
Ridgway at Sheffield, ppd. to today
Men's College Basketball
Penn State DuBois at Penn State Beaver, ppd. to today
Girls Basketball
Bradford at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to today
Sheffield at Ridgway, ppd. to today
Women's College Basketball
Penn State DuBois at Penn State Beaver, ppd. to today
Wrestling
Cranberry at Brookville, ppd.
