TUESDAY, June 4
Federation League
DuBois 0, Brookville 0, susp. after 9 innings
Pulaski 2, Rossiter 1
A few showers during the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 5, 2019 @ 12:04 am
