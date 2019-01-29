TUESDAY, Jan. 29
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic 74, Austin 56
Oil City 72, Brookville 63
DuBois Christian School 40, Calvary Huntingdon 22
Men's College Basketball
Penn State Greater Allegheny 87, Penn State DuBois 70
Girls Basketball
DuBois Christian School 34, Calvary Huntingdon 22
Women's College Basketball
Penn State Greater Allegheny 58, Penn State DuBois 54
Wrestling
Brockway 39, DuBois 32
Punxsutawney at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Altoona at Ridgway, no report
