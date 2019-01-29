TUESDAY, Jan. 29

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic 74, Austin 56

Oil City 72, Brookville 63

DuBois Christian School 40, Calvary Huntingdon 22

Men's College Basketball

Penn State Greater Allegheny 87, Penn State DuBois 70

Girls Basketball

DuBois Christian School 34, Calvary Huntingdon 22

Women's College Basketball

Penn State Greater Allegheny 58, Penn State DuBois 54

Wrestling

Brockway 39, DuBois 32

Punxsutawney at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Ridgway at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Altoona at Ridgway, no report

