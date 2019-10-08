TUESDAY, Oct. 8
Volleyball
DuBois def. Brookville 25-14, 18-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-13
Punxsutawney def. DuBois Central Catholic 17-25, 25-8, 10-25, 25-15, 15-13
Johnsonburg def. Brockway 25-12, 25-18, 25-16
Elk County Catholic def. St. Marys 2510, 25-19, 25-9
Boys Soccer
DuBois Central Catholic 3, Forest 0
Punxsutawney at Elk County Catholic, at Kersey, no report
DuBois Christian School at Great Commission, no report
Girls Soccer
Port Allegany 2, Elk County Catholic 0
DuBois Christian School at Great Commission, no report
Girls Tennis
District Doubles Championship
Lilia Lion/Davan Lion (SM) def. Abby Gigliotti/Allie Doverspike (P) 6-1, 6-2