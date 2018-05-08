TUESDAY, May 8
Baseball
Johnsonburg 5, Brockway 4
Kane 2, Elk County Catholic 1
Curwensville 17, Glendale 2, 5 innings
Softball
Johnsonburg 9, Brockway 3
Elk County Catholic 11, Kane, 4
Curwensville 25, Sheffield 5, 5 innings
Curwensville 16, Sheffield 1, 4 innings
St. Marys 8, Altoona 2
Boys Tennis
Brockway 4, Johnsonburg 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.