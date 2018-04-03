TUESDAY, April 3

Baseball

DuBois at Grove City, ppd.

Elk County Catholic at Cameron County, ppd.

Punxsutawney at St. Marys, ppd.

Johnsonburg at Coudersport, ppd.

Softball

Elk County Catholic at DuBois, at City Park Field, ppd.

Johnsonburg at Coudersport, ppd.

College Softball

Penn State DuBois at Kent State-Tuscarawas (DH), ppd.

Track and Field

Brookville at Punxsutawney, ppd. to today

Boys

Elk County Catholic 104, DuBois 45

DuBois 91, DuBois Central Catholic 59

Girls

DuBois 86, Elk County Catholic 64

DuBois 118, DuBois Central Catholic 22

Boys Tennis

Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd. to April 20

St. Marys at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to April 13

Bradford at Johnsonburg, ppd. to April 23

Boys Volleyball

Altoona def. DuBois, 25-14, 25-13, 25-22

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.