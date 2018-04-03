TUESDAY, April 3
Baseball
DuBois at Grove City, ppd.
Elk County Catholic at Cameron County, ppd.
Punxsutawney at St. Marys, ppd.
Johnsonburg at Coudersport, ppd.
Softball
Elk County Catholic at DuBois, at City Park Field, ppd.
Johnsonburg at Coudersport, ppd.
College Softball
Penn State DuBois at Kent State-Tuscarawas (DH), ppd.
Track and Field
Brookville at Punxsutawney, ppd. to today
Boys
Elk County Catholic 104, DuBois 45
DuBois 91, DuBois Central Catholic 59
Girls
DuBois 86, Elk County Catholic 64
DuBois 118, DuBois Central Catholic 22
Boys Tennis
Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd. to April 20
St. Marys at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to April 13
Bradford at Johnsonburg, ppd. to April 23
Boys Volleyball
Altoona def. DuBois, 25-14, 25-13, 25-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.