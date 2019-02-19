TUESDAY, Feb. 19
Boys Basketball
District 9
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
(1) Coudersport 79, (8) Brockway 44
(4) Karns City 69, (5) Redbank Valley 57
(3) Keystone 48 (6) Smethport 45
(2) Ridgway 48, (7) Clarion 32
Women's College Basketball
PSUAC Quarterfinals
Penn State Beaver 88, Penn State DuBois 60
Girls Basketball
District 9
Class A
Quarterfinals
(5) Otto-Eldred 36, (4) Cameron County 32
(3) North Clarion 54, (6) Elk County Catholic 48
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
6) Keystone 36, (3) Port Allegany 23
Swimming
St. Marys at Brookville, 6 p.m.
