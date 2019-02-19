TUESDAY, Feb. 19

Boys Basketball

District 9

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

(1) Coudersport 79, (8) Brockway 44

(4) Karns City 69, (5) Redbank Valley 57

(3) Keystone 48 (6) Smethport 45

(2) Ridgway 48, (7) Clarion 32

Women's College Basketball

PSUAC Quarterfinals

Penn State Beaver 88, Penn State DuBois 60

Girls Basketball

District 9

Class A

Quarterfinals

(5) Otto-Eldred 36, (4) Cameron County 32

(3) North Clarion 54, (6) Elk County Catholic 48

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

6) Keystone 36, (3) Port Allegany 23

Swimming

St. Marys at Brookville, 6 p.m.

