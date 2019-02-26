TUESDAY, Feb. 26
Boys Basketball
District 9
Class A
Semifinals
(1) Elk County Catholic 62, (5) Johnsonburg 44
Class 2A
Consolation Game
(3) Keystone 58, (4) Karns City 56
Girls Basketball
District 9
Class A
Semifinals
(3) North Clarion 50, (2) Coudersport 29
Class AA
Semifinals
(1) Kane 63, (4) Clarion 51
(2) A-C Valley 38 (6) Keystone 27
District 5-6
Class 3A
Sub-Regional
(9-1) Brookville 70, (5-1) Chestnut Ridge 39
