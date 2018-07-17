TUESDAY, July 17
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Meadville
Game 3: Clarion 20, Harbor Creek 12
Game 4: DuBois 16, Meadville 8
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Championship Game
Clearfield at Punxsutawney/Brookville, no report
Federation League
Playoffs
Best-of-3 Series
Game 1: Pulaski 2, Brookville 0
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Fleetville
Game 1: Section 2 champ vs. Section 5 champ, no report
Game 2: Avon Grove 7, Indiana 1
Game 3: South Williamsport 3, Northwest 0
Game 4: St. Marys (Section 1) vs. Section 8 champ, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.