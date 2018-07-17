TUESDAY, July 17

Minor League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Meadville

Game 3: Clarion 20, Harbor Creek 12

Game 4: DuBois 16, Meadville 8

American Legion

Jefferson County League

Championship Game

Clearfield at Punxsutawney/Brookville, no report

Federation League

Playoffs

Best-of-3 Series

Game 1: Pulaski 2, Brookville 0

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Fleetville

Game 1: Section 2 champ vs. Section 5 champ, no report

Game 2: Avon Grove 7, Indiana 1

Game 3: South Williamsport 3, Northwest 0

Game 4: St. Marys (Section 1) vs. Section 8 champ, late

