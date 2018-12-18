TUESDAY, Dec. 18

Boys Basketball

Elk County Catholic 51, DuBois 43

Bradford 47, DuBois Central Catholic 37

Hollidaysburg 45, St. Marys 40

Blair County Christian 52, DuBois Christian School 19

Girls Basketball

Hollidaysburg 61, St. Marys 58, OT

Port Allegany 51, Ridgway 30

Blair County Christian 19, DuBois Christian School 18

Wrestling

DuBois 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 36

Brockway at Johnsonburg, no report

Brookville 63, Ridgway 0

Gymnastics

Bellefonte at St. Marys, no report

Rifle

DuBois 1305, Northern Cambria 1116

