TUESDAY, Dec. 18
Boys Basketball
Elk County Catholic 51, DuBois 43
Bradford 47, DuBois Central Catholic 37
Hollidaysburg 45, St. Marys 40
Blair County Christian 52, DuBois Christian School 19
Girls Basketball
Hollidaysburg 61, St. Marys 58, OT
Port Allegany 51, Ridgway 30
Blair County Christian 19, DuBois Christian School 18
Wrestling
DuBois 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 36
Brockway at Johnsonburg, no report
Brookville 63, Ridgway 0
Gymnastics
Bellefonte at St. Marys, no report
Rifle
DuBois 1305, Northern Cambria 1116
