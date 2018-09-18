TUESDAY, September 18

Volleyball

DuBois def. Bradford, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17

Brookville def. Punxsutawney, 25-23, 25-22, 25-10

DuBois Central Catholic def. Curwensville, 25-19, 25-14, 20-25, 25-17

Elk County Catholic def. Sheffield, 25-21, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10

Johnsonburg def. St. Marys, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23

Kane def. Ridgway, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

Clarion def. Clarion-Limestone, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12

Boys Soccer

DuBois 2, Elk County Catholic 0

Brockway 10, Keystone 0

Brookville 5, East Forest 2

Kane at St. Marys, ppd. to Saturday

Clarion-Limestone 4, Redbank Valley 1

Girls Soccer

Hollidaysburg 4, DuBois 0

Brockway 11, Keystone 0

Redbank Valley 2, Clarion 2 (2 OTs)

West Branch 3, Curwensville 2 (2OTs)

Cross Country

Boys

DuBois 21, DuBois Central Catholic 40

DuBois 24, Kane 31

DuBois 18, St. Marys 43

Girls

DuBois 15, Kane 50 forfeit

St. Marys 17, DuBois 38

DuBois 16, DCC 46

Girls Tennis

DuBois 6, Johnsonburg 1

St. Marys 7, Brockway 0

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, no report

Boys Golf

Brookville 222, Brockway 250

