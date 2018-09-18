TUESDAY, September 18
Volleyball
DuBois def. Bradford, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17
Brookville def. Punxsutawney, 25-23, 25-22, 25-10
DuBois Central Catholic def. Curwensville, 25-19, 25-14, 20-25, 25-17
Elk County Catholic def. Sheffield, 25-21, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10
Johnsonburg def. St. Marys, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23
Kane def. Ridgway, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
Clarion def. Clarion-Limestone, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12
Boys Soccer
DuBois 2, Elk County Catholic 0
Brockway 10, Keystone 0
Brookville 5, East Forest 2
Kane at St. Marys, ppd. to Saturday
Clarion-Limestone 4, Redbank Valley 1
Girls Soccer
Hollidaysburg 4, DuBois 0
Brockway 11, Keystone 0
Redbank Valley 2, Clarion 2 (2 OTs)
West Branch 3, Curwensville 2 (2OTs)
Cross Country
Boys
DuBois 21, DuBois Central Catholic 40
DuBois 24, Kane 31
DuBois 18, St. Marys 43
Girls
DuBois 15, Kane 50 forfeit
St. Marys 17, DuBois 38
DuBois 16, DCC 46
Girls Tennis
DuBois 6, Johnsonburg 1
St. Marys 7, Brockway 0
Bradford at Elk County Catholic, no report
Boys Golf
Brookville 222, Brockway 250
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.