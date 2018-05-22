TUESDAY, May 22
Baseball
District 9
Class A Quarterfinals
(5) North Clarion at (4) Elk County Catholic, ppd. to today
(6) Clarion-Limestone at (3) Clarion, ppd. to today
(7) Cameron County at (2) DuBois Central Catholic, ppd. to today
Class AA Quarterfinals
(5) Redbank Valley at (4) Cranberry, ppd. to today
(7) Brockway at (2) Coudersport, ppd. to today
(6) Curwensville at (3) Brookville, ppd. to today
Federation League
DuBois at Rossiter, no report
Sykesville 9, Pulaski 1, 5 innings
