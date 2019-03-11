TUESDAY, March 12

Boys Basketball

PIAA

Second Round

Class A

(7-2) Vincentian Academy 63, (9-1) Elk County Catholic 67

(7-3) Cornell 59, (9-3) Clarion-Limestone 39

Girls Basketball

PIAA

Second Round

Class 2A

(9-1) Kane 52 (7-2) Brentwood 47

(9-2) A-C Valley 35, (7-1) Our Lady of Sacred Heart 33

