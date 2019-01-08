TUESDAY, Jan. 8
Boy Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic 67, Curwensville 36
Ridgway 56, Brockway 43
Elk County Catholic 81, Sheffield 32
DuBois Christian School 46, Huntingdon Christian 35
Girls Basketball
St. Marys 39, DuBois 32
Ridgway 37, Brockway 28
Elk County Catholic 61, Sheffield 8
Kane 53, Johnsonburg 37
DuBois Christian School 54, Huntingdon Christian 21
Wrestling
DuBois 54, Bradford 23
Brookville at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Swimming
BOYS
Clearfield 123, DuBois 59
GIRLS
DuBois 93, Clearfield 87
