TUESDAY, Jan. 8

Boy Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic 67, Curwensville 36

Ridgway 56, Brockway 43

Elk County Catholic 81, Sheffield 32

DuBois Christian School 46, Huntingdon Christian 35

Girls Basketball

St. Marys 39, DuBois 32

Ridgway 37, Brockway 28

Elk County Catholic 61, Sheffield 8

Kane 53, Johnsonburg 37

DuBois Christian School 54, Huntingdon Christian 21

Wrestling

DuBois 54, Bradford 23

Brookville at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Swimming

BOYS

Clearfield 123, DuBois 59

GIRLS

DuBois 93, Clearfield 87

