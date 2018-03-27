TUESDAY, March 27

Baseball

DuBois at Grove City, ppd.

Brockway at Curwensville, ppd. to April 30

Kane at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Elk County Catholic at DuBois, at City Park Field, ppd. 

Curwensville at Brockway, ppd. to April 7

Johnsonburg at Kane, ppd.

Track and Field

Otto-Eldred, Coudersport at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

DuBois at Brockway, ppd. to April 10

Punxsutawney at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd.

