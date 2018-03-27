TUESDAY, March 27
Baseball
DuBois at Grove City, ppd.
Brockway at Curwensville, ppd. to April 30
Kane at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Elk County Catholic at DuBois, at City Park Field, ppd.
Curwensville at Brockway, ppd. to April 7
Johnsonburg at Kane, ppd.
Track and Field
Otto-Eldred, Coudersport at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
DuBois at Brockway, ppd. to April 10
Punxsutawney at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd.
