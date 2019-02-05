TUESDAY, Feb. 5
Boys Basketball
DuBois 58, Bradford 28
DuBois Central Catholic 78, Curwensville 52
Brockway at Kane, ppd. to Feb. 9
Elk County Catholic 57, Brookville 53, OT
Johnsonburg 62, Sheffield 26
DuBois Christian School 56, Clearfield Alliance 53
Girls Basketball
DuBois 44, Bradford 34
DuBois Central Catholic 52, Curwensville 43
Kane 46, Brockway 33
Punxsutawney 44, St. Marys 37
DuBois Christian School 40, Clearfield Alliance 17
Wrestling
West Branch at St. Marys, no report
Cameron County at Ridgway, no report
