TUESDAY, Feb. 5

Boys Basketball

DuBois 58, Bradford 28

DuBois Central Catholic 78, Curwensville 52

Brockway at Kane, ppd. to Feb. 9

Elk County Catholic 57, Brookville 53, OT

Johnsonburg 62, Sheffield 26

DuBois Christian School 56, Clearfield Alliance 53

Girls Basketball

DuBois 44, Bradford 34

DuBois Central Catholic 52, Curwensville 43

Kane 46, Brockway 33

Punxsutawney 44, St. Marys 37

DuBois Christian School 40, Clearfield Alliance 17

Wrestling

West Branch at St. Marys, no report

Cameron County at Ridgway, no report

