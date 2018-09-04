TUESDAY, September 4

Volleyball

DuBois 3, Curwensville 0

Brookville 3, Brockway 0

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, no report

St. Marys at Kane, no report

Punxsutawney at Ridgway, no report

Redbank Valley at Clarion, no report

Boys Soccer

DuBois at Bradford, no report

DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney, no report

Brockway 13, St. Marys 4

Clarion-Limestone at Brookville, no report

Elk County Catholic at Karns City, no report

Port Allegany at Ridgway, no report

DuBois Christian School 8, Calvary Huntingdon 2

Girls Soccer

Indiana 3, DuBois 0

Brockway 5, Clarion 0

Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, no report

St. Marys 3, Port Allegany 1

DuBois Christian School 6, Calvary Huntingdon 2

Cross Country

Boys

Elk County Catholic 22, DuBois 34

Punxsutawney 26, DuBois 29

DuBois 25, DuBois Central Catholic 37

Girls

DuBois 15, Elk County Catholic 45

DuBois 16, DuBois Central Catholic 51

Punxsutawney 21, DuBois 31

Brockway, Brookville at Ridgway, no report

St. Marys, Kane at Bradford, no report

Girls Tennis

DuBois 7, Punxsutawney 0

Clearfield 6, Brockway 1

Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, no report

Boys Golf

Punxsutawney 181, Brockway 240

Elk County Catholic 221, St. Marys 230

Bradford at Ridgway, no report

Clarion at Clarion-Limestone, no report

Girls Golf

Punxsutawney 208, Brookville 249, Curwensville 278, Ridgway 278, Brockway 290

