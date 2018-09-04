TUESDAY, September 4
Volleyball
DuBois 3, Curwensville 0
Brookville 3, Brockway 0
Bradford at Elk County Catholic, no report
St. Marys at Kane, no report
Punxsutawney at Ridgway, no report
Redbank Valley at Clarion, no report
Boys Soccer
DuBois at Bradford, no report
DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney, no report
Brockway 13, St. Marys 4
Clarion-Limestone at Brookville, no report
Elk County Catholic at Karns City, no report
Port Allegany at Ridgway, no report
DuBois Christian School 8, Calvary Huntingdon 2
Girls Soccer
Indiana 3, DuBois 0
Brockway 5, Clarion 0
Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, no report
St. Marys 3, Port Allegany 1
DuBois Christian School 6, Calvary Huntingdon 2
Cross Country
Boys
Elk County Catholic 22, DuBois 34
Punxsutawney 26, DuBois 29
DuBois 25, DuBois Central Catholic 37
Girls
DuBois 15, Elk County Catholic 45
DuBois 16, DuBois Central Catholic 51
Punxsutawney 21, DuBois 31
Brockway, Brookville at Ridgway, no report
St. Marys, Kane at Bradford, no report
Girls Tennis
DuBois 7, Punxsutawney 0
Clearfield 6, Brockway 1
Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, no report
Boys Golf
Punxsutawney 181, Brockway 240
Elk County Catholic 221, St. Marys 230
Bradford at Ridgway, no report
Clarion at Clarion-Limestone, no report
Girls Golf
Punxsutawney 208, Brookville 249, Curwensville 278, Ridgway 278, Brockway 290
