TUESDAY, Dec. 11

Boys Basketball

Brookville 67, DuBois Central Catholic 60

Elk County Catholic 68, Johnsonburg 42

Great Commission 52, DuBois Christian School 29

Girls Basketball

Hollidaysburg 59, DuBois 32

St. Marys 57, Kane 41

DuBois Christian School 43, Great Commission 16

Wrestling

Brockway 54, Ridgway 15

St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Brookville at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.