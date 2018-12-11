TUESDAY, Dec. 11
Boys Basketball
Brookville 67, DuBois Central Catholic 60
Elk County Catholic 68, Johnsonburg 42
Great Commission 52, DuBois Christian School 29
Girls Basketball
Hollidaysburg 59, DuBois 32
St. Marys 57, Kane 41
DuBois Christian School 43, Great Commission 16
Wrestling
Brockway 54, Ridgway 15
St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Brookville at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
