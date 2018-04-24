TUESDAY, April 24

Baseball

Bradford 8, DuBois Central Catholic 5

Brockway 7, Curwensville 3

St. Marys 6, Elk County Catholic 2

Johnsonburg 23, Kane 0, 4 innings

Softball

Curwensville 14, Brockway 4, 5 innings

Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, ppd. to May 7

Brookville 15, Bradford 0, 4 innings

Brookville 25, Bradford 1, 3 innings

Kane 10, Johnsonburg 6

Track and Field

Boys

Bradford 96, DuBois 54

Brookville 121, St. Marys 29

Girls

DuBois 75.5, Bradford 74.5

St. Marys 86, Brookville 64

Boys Tennis

Brockway at DuBois, ppd.

DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney, 3ppd.

Elk County Catholic at Bradford, ppd.

St. Marys at Johnsonburg, ppd.

Boys Volleyball

DuBois def. Central, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18

