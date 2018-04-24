TUESDAY, April 24
Baseball
Bradford 8, DuBois Central Catholic 5
Brockway 7, Curwensville 3
St. Marys 6, Elk County Catholic 2
Johnsonburg 23, Kane 0, 4 innings
Softball
Curwensville 14, Brockway 4, 5 innings
Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, ppd. to May 7
Brookville 15, Bradford 0, 4 innings
Brookville 25, Bradford 1, 3 innings
Kane 10, Johnsonburg 6
Track and Field
Boys
Bradford 96, DuBois 54
Brookville 121, St. Marys 29
Girls
DuBois 75.5, Bradford 74.5
St. Marys 86, Brookville 64
Boys Tennis
Brockway at DuBois, ppd.
DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney, 3ppd.
Elk County Catholic at Bradford, ppd.
St. Marys at Johnsonburg, ppd.
Boys Volleyball
DuBois def. Central, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.