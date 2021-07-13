Tuesday, July 13

Baseball 

Federation League Playoffs

(8) DuBois Lumberjacks at (1) DuBois Rockets, susp. in bottom 1st, 0-0

(7) Kuntz Motors at (2) Brookville, ppd.

(6) Pulaski at (3) Rossiter, susp. in bottom 1st, 1-0 Pulaski

(5) Sykesville at (4) PGP, ppd.

Softball

Little League All-Stars

Pennsylvania State Tournament

Caln Little League

at Thorndale

Game 1: Mifflinburg (Section 3) vs. Avon Grove (Section 7), 12 p.m.

Game 2: West Suburban (Section 4) vs. Devon/Berwyn (Section 8), 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: Shaler Area (Section 2) vs. Stroudsburg (Section 6), 5:15 p.m.

Game 4: St. Marys (Section 1) vs. North Pocono (Section 5), 7:30 p.m.

