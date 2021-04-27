Tuesday, April 27

Baseball

Hollidaysburg 9, DuBois 2

DuBois Central Catholic 15, Curwensville 0, 3 innings

Elk County Catholic 18, Brockway 4, 6 innings

Johnsonburg 12, Otto-Eldred 1, 5 innings

Softball

DuBois 9, Hollidaysburg 6

DuBois Central Catholic 17, Curwensville 7

Elk County Catholic 18, Brockway 3, 4 innings

Johnsonburg 18, Sheffield 0, 3 innings, 1st game

Johnsonburg 24, Sheffield 0, 3 innings, 2nd game

Track & Field

Boys

Bradford 84, DuBois 62

Girls

DuBois 82, Bradford 68

Boys Volleyball

DuBois at Forest Hills, no report

Boys Tennis

DuBois 6, Brockway 1

Punxsutawney 7, DuBois Central Catholic 0

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, no report

Johnsonburg at St. Marys, no report

