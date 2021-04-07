HARRISBURG — Here are some tips and advice from the Pennsylvania Game Commission and National Wild Turkey Federation on how you can safely and successfully hunt turkeys.
Secrets of a good set up
While calling is important, the most important factor in turkey hunting is setting up in the right place at the right time and sitting still. Patience and a comfy, camouflaged cushion to sit on will increase your odds of success.
Select a calling location in a fairly open area because turkeys are hesitant to walk into thick brush. Before you call, sit down with your back against a tree, rock or stump that is wider than your shoulders and taller than your head. This will help break up your outline and protect you from unseen hunters who may approach your calling from behind.
Change of Scenery
There will be times when you set up and work a bird, but it just won’t come into range. Sometimes it pays to be patient and wait since birds may approach your set up slowly and silently. However, there are times when you’ll have more success moving and either work a bird from a new location or find another, more cooperative gobbler.
If you decide to move, make sure you keep the following guidelines in mind:
• Make sure your decoy is not visible. Stash it in your vest and make sure the head is not sticking out.
• Use proper methods of carrying a firearm in the field: cradle carry, trail carry, shoulder carry, sling carry, etc.
• If you use a sling, don’t accidentally point your shotgun in an unsafe direction when bending over.
• Firearms should be unloaded and actions open when traveling across steep, slippery or rough terrain.
• Use approved safety techniques for crossing fences. When you’re alone, unload the firearm and place it under the fence with the muzzle pointing away. When two or more hunters are together, unload the firearm and keep the action open. Have one hunter hold the firearm while the other one crosses.
• Do not lean firearms against trees, fence posts, vehicles, etc.
The moment of truth
It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for, a gobbler has responded to your calls and is making a beeline to your location. Make sure you’re ready to seal the deal. Experts agree the best and safest way to kill a turkey is using a shotgun with number 4 or smaller shot.
The following advice can help you bring that bird home.
• Positively identify your target. In spring, only gobblers, and in some states all bearded turkeys, are legal.
• Be sure you have a safe backdrop.
• Keep your shot to 40 yards or less.
• Aim for the base of the head.
• Don’t shoot until the turkey’s head and neck are extended. • After firing, put your gun’s safety on and approach the downed bird with your firearm pointed in a safe direction. Never run with a firearm.
Turkey hunting tactics
• A safe turkey hunter, like a safe driver, is defensive minded whether hunting public or private land.
If you suspect there’s another hunter already working the same bird, leave the area.
• Resist the urge to stalk turkey sounds. It is nearly impossible to sneak up on a turkey. It is also unethical and could lead to an accident.
• Select a spot that is in open timber rather than thick brush: wearing camouflage clothing and eliminating movement is more critical to success than hiding in heavy cover.
• When calling, sit against a large stump, blow-down, tree trunk or rock that is wider than your shoulders and higher than your head.
• Be discreet when imitating the sound of a gobbling turkey.
• Never move, wave or make turkey sounds to alert another hunter of your presence. Remain still and speak in a loud, clear voice to announce your presence.
The Pennsylvania Chapter of the NWTF is committed to turkey hunting safety. For more than 30 years, the chapter has encouraged safe, ethical hunting tactics and obeying hunting regulations. The chapter has supplied turkey hunting safety materials, published articles and placed billboards reminding hunters to be sure of their targets.
Our members also have conducted seminars and taught hunter education courses. Educational efforts and media attention on turkey hunting safety have helped reduce the number of turkey-hunting related shooting incidents dramatically in Pennsylvania. All turkey hunters need to ensure this continues.
Remember that safety is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter. Once you squeeze the trigger there is no calling back the shot. Be sure of your target before you ease the safety off or touch the trigger. Think Safety-Hunt Safely.
For more information, people can visit nwtf.org.