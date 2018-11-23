NEW BETHLEHEM – More than 300 participants braved the cold to complete the 8th Annual Kessa’s Blessings Turkey Trot 5K race on Thanksgiving morning. A segment of the Redbank Valley Trail in New Bethlehem has been the venue since the event’s inception.
The event brought out both runners and walkers, kids and adults, and even dogs. While most entrants were area residents, there were at least two runners who traveled from Parker and Emlenton to complete the looping course, which had a starting point in town, a midpoint near a trail bridge across Red Bank Creek and a final leg ending where the race began.
Originally, proceeds from the event were given to the family of the late Kessa Rankin Beckwith who lost her fight against cancer in 2013, leaving behind a husband and small children. The fundraiser was started by her sister, LeeAnn Rankin, and a friend, Jessica Kirkpatrick, both of the New Bethlehem area.
This year’s proceeds will benefit Cassie Westover, a student at Redbank Valley High School who is battling a rare form of nasal-cavity cancer. Less than 700 cases of it are diagnosed each year, but Westover is one of at least three cases that have occurred in the New Bethlehem area in the past decade. Community groups have been holding several fundraisers to help her family defray the cost of her medical treatment.
As of Thanksgiving morning, the total contribution had not been tallied, but in past years the event has brought in more than $10,000. There were no winners or losers, but Kirkpatrick announced their times as they crossed the start-finish line near Wood Street in New Bethlehem.
Kirkpatrick said, “We do not have entrants, per se, but people who want to take part, make a donation of some kind and then either walk or run the course. It is more of a fun event than a competition.”
She said that the number of entrants ranges from 300 to 400, and estimated that about 300 showed up this Thanksgiving morning.
Despite the noncompetitive nature of the event, several runners and walkers made mad dashes as they neared the finish line for impressive photo-finish endings. Serious runners kept a steady pace, completing the three-mile course in times ranging from 23 to 27 minutes.
Donated baked goods, hot food, steaming drinks and Turkey Trot-related merchandise were for sale beneath canopies erected near the starting point at the Wood Street trailhead. More-anonymous donors contributed cash.
Among the local businesses donating goods and services were Fox’s Pizza, Subway, Riverside, Valley Flowers, and the Redbank Valley Trails Association.
