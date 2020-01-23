HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai, a powerful Republican lawmaker who has led his chamber for five years, has scheduled a news conference Thursday at a time when many of his fellow legislators are either announcing re-election bids or retirements in advance of a filing deadline.
Following word of the news conference, announced by the Republican caucus without any mention of a topic, The Associated Press reported that it had spoken to three people who said Turzai was leaning toward leaving office.
Turzai has represented a district in the Pittsburgh suburbs since 2001 and became speaker in 2015, succeeding former Rep. Sam Smith.
With an April 28 primary looming, candidates have until Feb. 18 to file to run for office. More than a dozen state lawmakers already have announced their retirements in recent weeks, leaving the way open for other candidates in their own parties to begin collecting support.
Turzai’s ascension to the speakership in 2015 preceded the inauguration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf by a matter of days, and Wolf’s first term in office saw contentious budget battles with Turzai and his caucus. As the state faced gaping budget deficits year after year, the governor repeatedly proposed a severance tax on natural gas to close the gap — a proposal that Turzai made clear would never pass the House as long as he was speaker.
In 2018, after the state Supreme Court threw out Pennsylvania’s congressional map on the grounds that it was an unconstitutional gerrymander, it directed the state to draw up new ones, putting Turzai and Wolf on a collision course again. The governor and legislative leaders never even attempted to produce a compromise solution, each producing their own maps.
In the end, the court imposed its own map, one that onlookers have described as much more favorable to Democratic candidates than the old one. Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati filed a series of lawsuits and appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court in an attempt to get the new map thrown out, but ultimately were unsuccessful.
Two pieces of legislation that drew particular attention from Turzai within the past year were efforts to expand an educational improvement tax credit seen as likely to significantly boost charter school attendance in the state and a bill to ban abortions in cases where a fetus has been diagnosed with Down syndrome.
Both bills were vetoed by Wolf over Turzai’s objections, although some of the tax credit bill’s provisions were later included in the 2019 state budget.
“In addition to providing great public schools, we have an obligation to enable parents to choose an alternative when that is what suits the need of their child,” Turzai said after the tax credit veto. “This is especially critical for parents who cannot afford that alternative on their own. I am immensely disappointed that the governor has left those parents empty-handed through this veto.”
Turzai also has been a strong opponent of fully legalizing marijuana, while Wolf now supports legalization after having opposed it prior to his 2018 re-election campaign.