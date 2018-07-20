COOKSBURG — The Sawmill Center for the Arts will hold two big festivals in the coming weeks. The Quilt Show will take place August 18 and 19, while the Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-Up will be held September 14-16.
The Quilt Show will feature a large display of handmade quilts. The public is invited to come and delight their eyes with traditional and modern patterns in a beautiful display of mixed media fiber arts. A $2 admission fee will allow the public to view these amazing works of art, which will be judged prior to the show. Some will be available for purchase. One quilt will also be raffled at the end of the event on August 19. Hours will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
The Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-Up is a much-anticipated annual event, where attendees enjoy watching artists carve masterpieces from simple logs. Carvers from around the region spend the weekend actively working, and then auction off their finished pieces. Auctions will be held at 4 p.m. on September 15 and at 3:30 p.m. on September 16. The artists will also have some of their previously-completed work for sale on site.
Anyone interested in registering as a carver should contact the Sawmill Center at (814) 927-6655 or info@sawmill.org. Free lodging is provided to carvers, along with free logs.
Quilters are encouraged to enter pieces in the Quilt Show, at a fee of $5 per quilt. The quilts may be registered for sale, if desired.
Both events will feature vendors selling food, crafts and art-related supplies.
The Sawmill Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization dedicated to instructing, preserving and honoring the arts. Located at 140 Theatre Lane in Cook Forest State Park, the center offers art classes, live theatre performances and a bountiful craft market, full of one-of-a-kind handcrafted items. For more information, visit www.sawmill.org.
