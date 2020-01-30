DUBOIS – The Community Blood Bank, exclusive blood supplier to Penn Highlands facilities in DuBois, Clearfield, Brookville and Elk County, has slated two blood drives in the area in February.
The first will be Feb. 4 from 1-7 p.m. at Treasure Lake Church, 226 Treasure Lake Road.
The second will be Feb. 7 from 2-6 p.m. at Amserv LTD Dusan Ambulance, 835 Beaver Drive, DuBois.
CBB spokesman Jaclyn Seymour said walk-ins are welcome at both drive locations but appointments are available.
Those participating will be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 Air BnB gift card plus $1,000 for travel.
“This time of year is difficult on the blood supply because of illnesses, inclement weather and people are busy,” said Seymour. “We are launching our ‘One More’ campaign to help encourage people to donate one more time this year or to be the one more donor needed to help save one more life in the local community. One more half hour of your time is really all it takes to be a local hero. What are you waiting for?”
Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible please visit www.fourhearts.org or call (877) 842-0631.
