SLIGO – Two local women are facing charges following an incident on May 25 at approximately 4:30 p.m. along Bald Eagle Street in Sligo.
Connie M. Zellefrow, 42, of Sligo, and Carissa Nicole Mohney, 44, of Fairmount City, were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to reports, Zellefrow and Mohney engaged in a fight in public by wrestling each other to the ground and pulling the other’s hair.
In addition, Mohney allegedly struck Zellefrow.
In turn, Zellefrow reportedly threw a boot and struck Mohney.
Charges were filed June 1 with the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.