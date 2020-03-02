PERRY TWP. – Two people are facing charges stemming from an incident on Jan. 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m. along Haley Lane in Perry Township.
Blake Michael Masemer, 26, of Tionesta, and Jodie Marie Marshall, 53, of Parker, were charged with providing false reports to police and criminal conspiracy.
According to court documents, Masemer and Marshall conspired to report to state police that Masemer’s 2019 Jeep had been stolen between 6 a.m. on Jan. 22 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 23.
Through an investigation it was reportedly determined that Masemer’s vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run crash at approximately 3:25 a.m. on Jan. 22 along Route 58 in Licking Township. The timeframe provided by Masemer of when the vehicle was stolen did not match the date that the crash occurred, police said.
When police told Masemer of their findings, he allegedly admitted to lying about his vehicle being stolen and to conspiring with Marshall about what to say to law enforcement.
Charges were filed Feb. 28 by state police Trooper Kevin Doverspike in New Bethlehem.