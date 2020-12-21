LIMESTONE TWP. and CLARION – Two local men were cited for violating game laws on Nov. 9 at approximately 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Kennemuth and Fiscus roads in Limestone Township.
According to reports, Shawn M. Lee, 27, of Mayport, and Nathan Gene Watkins, 33, of Clarion, unlawfully took, injured or killed big game or wildlife during a closed season. The men were also caught with a loaded firearm in a moving vehicle.
Additionally, Lee was also cited for allegedly hunting game with the use of a semiautomatic rifle or pistol, shooting game across a public highway or roadway, hunting with the use of a motor vehicle and making false or fraudulent statements on an application to the game commission.
In a separate incident on Nov. 19 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office in Clarion, reports state, Lee again provided a false or fraudulent statement to a representative of the commission.
Charges were filed Dec. 16 and 17 by Game Warden Steven Ace.