DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.