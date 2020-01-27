EAST BRADY and RIMERSBURG – Two local men were cited for violating ordinances in East Brady and Rimersburg boroughs.

Frederick Rosengren Jr., 51, of East Brady, was cited on Jan. 15 at approximately 12:25 p.m. for a noise ordinance in East Brady.

According to reports, Rosengren’s dog was left outside barking for an extended period of time, annoying a neighbor.

Rosengren was allegedly at work at the time, and the dog was taken inside upon his return home.

In Rimersburg, John Austin was cited on Jan. 16 at approximately 4:40 p.m. for allegedly failing to clean an accumulation of materials deemed as having no value from his East Broad Street property.

A letter regarding the issue was sent to Austin on June 28, 2019, police said.

Charges against both were filed Jan. 22 with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

