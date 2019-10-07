EAST BRADY – Two East Brady men were cited for violating ordinances in East Brady Borough.
On Sept. 26 at approximately 7:15 p.m., William J. Johns Jr. was cited for allegedly failing to remove his unregistered Ford SUV that is parked along East Second Street upon request.
In addition, Frederick Rosengren, 50, was cited for violating a borough noise ordinance on Sept. 27.
Rosengren reportedly left his barking dog outside from 9:40 to 10 a.m. on his East First Street property.
Charges against both men were filed Oct. 1 with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.