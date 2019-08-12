RIMERSBURG – Two Rimersburg men were cited separately for violating borough ordinances on Aug. 2 at approximately 9 a.m. in Rimersburg Borough.
According to court documents, John Robert Fields, 62, failed to cut his grass and maintain his Chestnut Street property after receiving a letter on June 21 about high weeds, grass and other plant growth in excess of six inches in height.
In addition, Robert Michael Edinger, 54, was in violation of an ordinance by allegedly failing to remove an accumulation of metal bars, cans and other metal material deemed a safety and health hazard from his Craig Street property. A letter regarding the issue was sent to him June 2.
All charges were filed Aug. 2 by New Bethlehem Police Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.