ST. PETERSBURG – Clarion-based state police said two people were found shot to death inside their St. Petersburg home on Sunday, April 26.
According to reports, police responded to the scene after the 19-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, whose names were not released, were found deceased by family members inside the Main Street home.
During the investigation and subsequent interviews, it was reportedly determined that both victims lived at the residence where they were found.
Police said both victims died as a result of gunshot wounds.
The investigation continues. No further information was provided.