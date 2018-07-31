I want to say how proud I am of two young, honest boys, Connor Cowell and Brady Smathers, who found a wallet Saturday at the Clarion County Fair, and turned it over to the police.
Thank you, boys, for being so honest.
DONNA DeVAUGHN
Hawthorn
