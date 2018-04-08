SMETHPORT — Two people were killed in a helicopter accident north of Smethport Borough Sunday evening.
Kane-based state police report that at 5:23 p.m., members of their station responded to the crash along East Valley Road, about a mile and a half north of Smethport Borough.
Of the three occupants in the aircraft, two were found to be deceased upon arrival. They were pronounced dead by McKean County Coroner Michael Cahill.
The third was taken to Hamot Medical Center in Erie. None were identified.
Police believe the helicopter was hovering next to a power line while workers tethered to the aircraft performed maintenance on the lines.
The crash and its cause are still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
