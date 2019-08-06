TIONESTA – As the community of Tionesta celebrates its annual Indian Festival Aug. 10-17, the Tionesta Lions Club has announced two tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse.
The first tour is the regular second Saturday of the month on Aug. 10, and an additional tour will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 to cap off the Indian Festival events.
The Sherman Memorial Lighthouse was built by New Bethlehem area native Jack Sherman. Those who take the tour will climb a spiral staircase six stories to a balcony circling the top. Along the way, visitors can view Sherman family memorabilia and lighthouse collectibles.
All six floors and the basement can be accessed by the 76 spiral stairs.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 13 to 18. Children age 12 and younger will be admitted free of charge.
Proceeds will be used to fund the Tionesta Lions’ community projects.
The lighthouse is located on Lighthouse Island along the Allegheny River at Tionesta. Directional signs are posted to help visitors find the site.
Information about private tours is available by contacting Jim McGuire at (814) 755-3672 or jrmcguire@verizon.net.