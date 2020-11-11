Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar thanked God for the guys in front — coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert — for the players they’ve brought in on his unit. Steelers offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett credited the “guys in the back,” meaning the team’s scouting department, for identifying rookie Kevin Dotson as part of this year’s draft class.
But how about the guys in the middle? Dunbar and Sarrett aren’t two of the more high-profile assistants on Tomlin’s coaching staff, but you could make a case that they’ve been two under-the-radar contributors to the franchise’s first 8-0 start.
Yes, the offensive line has had its issues. According to ESPN’s analytics, the Steelers rank second-to-last in pass-block “win rate” and 21st in run-block “win rate,” a metric that measures how often a lineman sustains his block for at least 2.5 seconds. That’s a newfangled way of showing what your eyes might be telling you, that the Steelers offensive line isn’t winning its matchups enough.
As for the defensive line, no one’s happy that they’ve allowed 265 and 144 yards rushing in back-to-back weeks, an effort that always starts up front. Not since early in the 2018 season had the Steeles allowed more than 4.5 yards per carry in two straight games, but the Ravens averaged 5.6 and the Cowboys 4.6.
And yet, you could argue that both position coaches have had to dig further into their depth chart than any others on the Steelers staff. Sarrett has been in charge of seven starters already on the line, losing right tackle Zach Banner to a knee injury in the season opener, All-Pro right guard David DeCastro to multiple ailments and even veteran backup Stefen Wisniewski, who was released over the weekend after missing every game since Week 1 with a chest injury. Dunbar, meanwhile, had a very healthy group until starting nose tackle Tyson Alualu hurt his knee after six snaps in the Ravens game and didn’t play last week at Dallas. A potential replacement would’ve been Chris Wormley, but now he’s on injured reserve for at least one more game.
“Sometimes, coaches can get to a point where they feel like they have to reinvent the wheel for younger guys,” defensive lineman and team captain Cam Heyward said Wednesday. “But we’ve worked so hard during practice that when we plug guys in, we can ask different things of them at different times and we don’t miss a beat.”
Not missing a beat might be a stretch, but consider that Isaiah Buggs made his first NFL start last week in place of Alualu, Carlos Davis made his NFL debut and Henry Mondeaux made his own debut two weeks ago at Tennessee. That’s a sixth-round pick, seventh-round pick and undrafted practice squad guy being thrown into the fire.
A few days after Buggs’ fourth-down stop that helped beat Baltimore, defensive coordinator Keith Butler noted that Dunbar made a tweak that allowed Buggs to improve from the start of the game to the end. Heyward acknowledged that Dunbar “changed Buggs’ alignment” and that it resulted in a quick fix. Perhaps some of that can be attributed to Dunbar having coached Buggs in college at Alabama, but he’s also finding ways to get contributions from Davis and Mondeaux.
“When I was at LSU, coach Mitch [current Steelers associate head coach John Mitchell] was our defensive coordinator, and he always used to say, ‘If a dog will bite, he’ll bite as a pup,’” Dunbar said. “These guys are starting to sharpen their teeth on getting some playing time.”
Same goes for Sarrett’s offensive line, which has turned to Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle. He’s had just three penalties and one sack allowed, per Pro Football Focus. Dotson, a fourth-round pick in April, has started two games and played most of a third at right guard when DeCastro was out. Plus, Matt Feiler has looked solid in his transition from right tackle to left guard.
While both lines need to elevate their play to stay unbeaten, they’ve also had excuses to fall apart at times. Experience is vital, and those two rooms have plenty of it, but fans usually want to evaluate the coaches, too.
“We’re just going to keep working at it,” Sarrett said, pointing to short-yardage concerns, specifically. “We’re going to make it better. We have to get better at it.”
Injury report
Mike Hilton (shoulder) and Derek Watt (hamstring) were full practice participants Wednesday and Tyson Alualu (knee) was limited after all three missed the Cowboys game. Hilton has been out the past three weeks.
JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Buggs (ankle) did not practice but do not appear to be in any danger of missing their first games of the season. Several players were given Wednesday off for maintenance days, as well.