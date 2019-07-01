WAYNE TWP. – Two Dayton residents were seriously injured in a four-wheeler crash on June 28 at approximately 7:05 p.m. along Country Road, just south of SR 1018, in Wayne Township.
While traveling south on Country Road, police said Daniel N. Beers, 50, lost control of his 2005 Suzuki LT-A700X and turned into an embankment, causing the four-wheeler to roll. The four-wheeler continued approximately 35 feet before coming to a stop on its side facing northeast.
According to reports, Beers and his passenger Tawnee Y. Coleman, 49, suffered suspected serious injuries and required medical attention. They were transported to the nearest trauma center.
Dayton Fire Department, STAT MedEvac and Mike’s Towing assisted state police at the scene.