I would like to address some things that have been falsely said about me in the paper and also on social media. These things that were said, however, were taken out of context and my words were twisted into something that I didn’t say.
I did state that I thought any individual who was working for the township should have insurance, but I said nothing about the township supervisors getting it. When I was previously a township supervisor, we did have insurance. What Kelly Himes isn’t telling you is that the auditors are the ones who have to approve it; if they deem it costs too much money then they are the ones who can cancel it. However, right now the auditors that are in there are hand picked by Kelly, so what does that say? I, myself have insurance; it is taken out of my pension check every month, and John Buzard is on Medicare, so I’m not sure who they are talking about getting insurance, but that is just proof that we don’t need it as supervisors.
When I was elected, the first meeting they said Greg and Kelly would be unpaid supervisors and Lanny would be the roadmaster and get paid, then the secretary resigned and Kelly said she would do it until the end of the year, then we would hire someone. Next meeting, I find out Kelly and Lanny had a meeting with the auditors, which wasn’t advertised, they failed to tell me about it, and now Kelly is getting paid. So what does that say about her character?
The first of the year I questioned if we should appoint a third auditor. Kelly told me that we could just make it work with two. I then questioned that one of her employees could not vote on her pay, so they hand-picked yet another auditor. Not to mention, both Lanny and Kelly each got raises this year. These are some real things we should be concerned about.
Another thing, a gentlemen inquired about buying property across from the township building to put in some type of fiberboard plant. The Himes’ badgered him, telling him there would be too much truck traffic and noise around their house. He finally gave up and went elsewhere. Do you realize how much money that would have brought into not only the township, but also our town? Not to mention all the jobs it would have created.
Next, according to Kelly, Rimersburg Borough wants to put a maintenance tax on fire hydrants in the township and if the township doesn’t pay it, she says they will remove the hydrants. So, therefore if you live on Lawsonham Road, Maple Grove or on Route 68, there goes our fire protection. Her reasoning for doing this was “what do the people in other parts of the township get from this? They’re not paying for something that doesn’t benefit the whole township.”
I would also like to address a recent social media post by Lanny’s wife where she stated that Benji Stitt and I are like brothers. Yes, I am friends with Benji; we had the same brother-in-law for years. Do we run around together? No, we are still friends but not like brothers. Something in this post that bothered me the most was she stated that I started going back to church to help my agenda. The reason I went back to church is because last year while hunting, I found out I had a blood clot in my lungs. I spent many days in the hospital and the doctor told me I shouldn’t be alive, let alone have been able to walk out of the woods. The reverend came to see me when he found out and we talked. There is a reason that I am still alive and that is why I started back to church. In that same post she stated that if John Buzard gets in we will kick Kelly out, which is funny because they have already done this to me — I don’t even have a key to the building. I asked at a meeting about voting on various things and was told “there is no need to vote when there is just the three of us.”
In conclusion, I am just asking everyone to realize that there are two sides to every story and please do you research, ask questions, come to township meetings and don’t always believe everything you hear or see.
GREG SEYBERT
Supervisor
Madison Township
Clarion County