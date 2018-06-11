The public should know how two prescription drug policies are increasing what patients and taxpayers pay for prescriptions.
The first is a “gag order” imposed on every community pharmacist by must-sign contracts with prescription benefit managers (PBMs) that prevent us from telling prescription patients how you can reduce your out-of-pocket expenses for prescriptions, even if the you ask.
The second issue is the practice where some pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) (like CVS Caremark) in state Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCO) are reimbursing community pharmacies for prescription drugs below their cost.
At the same time, those PBMs are likely overcharging taxpayers for the same drug by billing the MCO at a higher rate and in some cases reimbursing other, preferred pharmacies, owned by the same parent company as the PBM, at much, much higher rates.
One example from Arkansas had the self-owned, preferred pharmacies reimbursed $400.65 for a pain management drug, while the community pharmacy received $75.74 — an almost $325 difference. Realize, the PBM is billing the payor (insurance or self-pay employer) the same amount for both prescriptions, $400.65 or higher!
But to add insult to injury, CVS is sending out letters to pharmacists offering to buy them out because of “poor business conditions.”
Contact your member of the state House and Senate to say you support legislation to prohibit these policies — Senate Bill 1105 and House Bill 2212 on the reimbursement issues and Senate Bill 1110 and House Bill 2211 on the “gag order” clause.
To learn more, visit the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association website at: http://www.papharmacists.com.
— Tom Bowser, RPh, DuBois
