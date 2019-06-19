Weather Alert

......LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN LEADING TO FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ADAMS, BEDFORD, BLAIR, CAMBRIA, CLEARFIELD, COLUMBIA, CUMBERLAND, DAUPHIN, FRANKLIN, FULTON, HUNTINGDON, JUNIATA, LANCASTER, LEBANON, MIFFLIN, MONTOUR, NORTHERN CENTRE, NORTHERN CLINTON, NORTHERN LYCOMING, NORTHUMBERLAND, PERRY, SCHUYLKILL, SNYDER, SOMERSET, SOUTHERN CENTRE, SOUTHERN CLINTON, SOUTHERN LYCOMING, SULLIVAN, UNION, AND YORK. * UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * LOCALLY HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. WITH SOILS ALREADY MOIST FROM RECENT RAINFALLS, FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WHERE THE HEAVIEST RAIN FALLS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REVIEW FLOOD SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/FLOOD. &&