Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 77F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.