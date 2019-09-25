New York (dpa) — The United Nations chief recently called on governments to protect religious sites after a spate of deadly extremist attacks on worshippers.
“Our world is plagued with a surge in anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred, attacks against Christians and other religious groups,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in announcing his plan to support countries in safeguarding holy sites.
“In recent months alone, Jews have been murdered in synagogues, Muslims gunned down in mosques, Christians killed at prayer.”
He said that “loathsome rhetoric” is also on the rise.
“This includes hate speech targeting not only religious groups but also migrants, minorities and refugees, assertions of white supremacy, a resurgence of neo-Nazi ideology, venom directed at anyone considered the so-called ‘other’,” the UN chief said.
He added that “when political figures add fuel to the wildfire, we are all threatened.”
In his speech, Guterres referred to the March attacks in New Zealand, where a suspected white supremacist killed 51 people in mass shootings at two Christchurch mosques.
The UN plan also comes after the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that claimed 262 lives and the 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in the US state of Pennsylvania that killed 11.
Guterres said the plan gives governments concrete recommendations on protecting places of worship and preventing violent attacks.