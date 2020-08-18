Did you notice how much TV and newspaper time was spent covering Senator Lewis after he died? Hours and days were spent covering the life and funeral of this civil rights advocate. Then when Herman Cain passed, very little was covered by the papers or news media. Fox News reported it very well as they aren’t run by the Far Left Liberals. Mr. Cain was a black man and treated everyone equally, no matter the color of their skin. Shame on the liberal papers and TV stations.
Portland City Council agreed to pay Antifa leader James Mattox, “who praises cop killers on social media” a total of $23,000 after he taunted the police trying to disperse the rioters, and the police finally shot him with a rubber bullet that put a gash in his right arm. The council called it police brutality. Let’s have a pity party for Mattox. Why aren’t the police using real bullets? Three cops were blinded by lasers. Time to stop this rioting. President Trump should stop all aid to these states and cities.
Judicial Watch forced release of an FBI memo launching Obama spy operations on Trump. The Intelligence Committee report, FBI texts and testimony show President Obama was aware of “Crossfire Hurricane.”
Gov. Newsome of California mandated “vote by mail only. Judicial Watch sued to stop this as it violates the U.S. Constitution and California law. These “Demon-crats” break every law that they blame President Trump for doing. Already there is voter fraud in some states. Did Pennsylvania get their voter registration fixed or do we still have dead people voting? “Demon-crat” states must be watched at all times.
Christine Adams, where did you get your misinformation? Social Security will definitely be done if your “Demon-crat” gets into office. With the Green Deal they want, it will eliminate most jobs, farming, carmakers, planes, gas, oil production, schools, churches, etc. Sounds like a great country to live in, run by idiotic liberals. Why turn a great country like ours into a socialist hell hole? If you aren’t happy here, get out.
Stop and think what you have to answer for on Judgement Day. Everything the Far Left socialists believe in goes against what is stated in the Bible. Read Romans in the Bible.
P.S. — Bill Clinton balanced his budget by using money from Social Security. He sold the USA out to other countries with his NAFTA deal. Biden and his boy are good friends of China. That should scare us.
Support our law enforcement.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg