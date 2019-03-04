NEW BETHLEHEM – A 20-year-old Sligo man was charged stemming from an incident on Feb. 3 at approximately 7:10 p.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Edward Douglas Conner was charged with illegally purchasing, consuming, possessing or transporting alcohol.
Conner was allegedly found to be in possession of two cases of an alcoholic beverage while under the legal age of 21.
The alcohol was discovered behind the driver’s seat of his vehicle, police said. Charges were filed Feb. 27 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Nick Hawk with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
